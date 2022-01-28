-
Talor Gooch finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
January 28, 2022
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Talor Gooch hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 47th at 5 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
Gooch got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Gooch's 136 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Gooch hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Gooch chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.
