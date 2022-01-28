  • Sungjae Im posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im makes birdie on No. 18 at Farmers

    In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.