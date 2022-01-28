-
-
Sungjae Im posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 28, 2022
-
Highlights
Sungjae Im makes birdie on No. 18 at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Sungjae Im hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and finished the round bogey free. Im finished his day tied for 5th at 12 under with Justin Thomas and Cameron Tringale; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sungjae Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Im had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Im chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
-
-