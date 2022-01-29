-
Si Woo Kim shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 28, 2022
Highlights
Si Woo Kim chips in for birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 8th at 11 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Kim's 157 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.
Kim missed the green on his first shot on the 177-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Kim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Kim had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
