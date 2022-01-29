  • Si Woo Kim shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Si Woo Kim chips in for birdie at Farmers

    In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.