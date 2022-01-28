  • Seung-Yul Noh shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Seung-Yul Noh makes eagle on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Seung-Yul Noh buries a 58-foot eagle putt at Farmers

    In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Seung-Yul Noh makes eagle on the par-5 18th hole.