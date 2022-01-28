Seung-Yul Noh shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Seung-Yul Noh hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 10th, Noh chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Noh's tee shot went 214 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 16 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Noh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 58-foot putt for eagle. This put Noh at even for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noh to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 201-yard par-3 third, Noh missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Noh to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Noh chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.