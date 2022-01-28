-
Sepp Straka shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sepp Straka sinks 16-footer for birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Sepp Straka makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sepp Straka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 10th, Straka's 181 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Straka hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Straka's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.
Straka got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Straka chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Straka had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.
