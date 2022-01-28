  • Sebastián Muñoz shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on No. 7 at Farmers

    In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.