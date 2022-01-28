-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on No. 7 at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 second, Muñoz's 102 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt for eagle. This put Muñoz at 3 under for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Muñoz got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Muñoz hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
