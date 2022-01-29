-
Scottie Scheffler putts well in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 28, 2022
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler's nice tee shot leads to birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
Scottie Scheffler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and finished the round bogey free. Scheffler finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a 309 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Scottie Scheffler chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
