Scott Stallings shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Stallings sinks a 30-foot birdie putt at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Scott Stallings makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
Scott Stallings hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his day in 77th at 1 over; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Stallings's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 fourth, Stallings had a triple bogey after hitting the green in 6 and two putting. This dropped Stallings to 4 over for the day.
Stallings hit his tee at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stallings to 3 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 4 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 over for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.
