-
-
Scott Piercy shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 28, 2022
-
Highlights
Scott Piercy's 16-foot putt for opening birdie at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Scott Piercy makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
Scott Piercy hit 3 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 67th at 2 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 201-yard par-3 third, Piercy's his second shot went 16 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Piercy's tee shot went 169 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Piercy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Piercy hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 over for the round.
-
-