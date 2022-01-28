  • Scott Piercy shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Scott Piercy makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Piercy's 16-foot putt for opening birdie at Farmers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Scott Piercy makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.