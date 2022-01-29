-
Sahith Theegala shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sahith Theegala makes birdie on No. 9 at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Sahith Theegala makes birdie putt on par-5 No. 9 01/28/2022
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sahith Theegala hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 27th at 8 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Theegala hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
Theegala got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to even-par for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 36-foot putt for eagle. This put Theegala at 2 under for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Theegala to 2 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Theegala's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
