Ryan Palmer shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Palmer's tee shot to 6 feet and birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Ryan Palmer makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Ryan Palmer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 8th at 11 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Palmer hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Palmer's 99 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
