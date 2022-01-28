-
Rory Sabbatini shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory Sabbatini makes birdie on No. 10 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Rory Sabbatini makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Rory Sabbatini hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 57th at 4 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 6 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Sabbatini had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Sabbatini's tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Sabbatini's 131 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
