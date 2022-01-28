-
Robert Streb putts well in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Robert Streb hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streb finished his day tied for 27th at 8 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
At the par-5 13th, Robert Streb chipped in his third shot from 85 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Robert Streb to 2 under for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Streb's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Streb chipped in his third shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Streb's 111 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 4 under for the round.
