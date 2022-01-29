-
Peter Malnati putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Peter Malnati makes birdie on No. 5 at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Peter Malnati makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.
Peter Malnati hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Peter Malnati chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Peter Malnati at even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Malnati had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.
