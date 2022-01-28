-
-
Patrick Rodgers rebounds from poor front in third round of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 28, 2022
-
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers hits quality tee shot and birdies at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Rodgers makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Rodgers hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Rodgers finished his day tied for 47th at 5 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Patrick Rodgers reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Patrick Rodgers at 1 over for the round.
Rodgers got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Rodgers hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rodgers chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
-
-