Patrick Reed finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed makes birdie on No. 18 at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Reed hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 38th at 6 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Reed chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Reed hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reed at even-par for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to even for the round.
