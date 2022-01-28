Pat Perez shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Pat Perez hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Perez's tee shot went 230 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 17 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Perez reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Perez at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Perez had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Perez hit his 253 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Perez's 92 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Perez chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 5 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Perez missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Perez to 4 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 5 under for the round.