Nick Taylor shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Taylor's bunker approach and birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Nick Taylor makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Nick Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Taylor had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
Taylor tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 2 under for the round.
