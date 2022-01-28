-
Mito Pereira shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mito Pereira's nice tee shot yields birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
Mito Pereira hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 27th at 8 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Pereira hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Pereira had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Pereira chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Pereira's 136 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
