Michael Thompson shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Michael Thompson uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Michael Thompson makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
Michael Thompson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Thompson's 110 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Thompson hit an approach shot from 260 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Thompson had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
