Michael Gligic shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 28, 2022
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Michael Gligic hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 74th at even par; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
Gligic got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to 3 over for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 first, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 5 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Gligic hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Gligic's 129 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 over for the round.
