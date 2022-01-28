-
Maverick McNealy shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 28, 2022
Highlights
Maverick McNealy makes birdie on No. 14 at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Maverick McNealy makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Maverick McNealy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 8th at 11 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a 329 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, McNealy chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, McNealy's tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, McNealy had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 6 under for the round.
