Matthew Wolff shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 57th at 4 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Wolff had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Wolff's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Wolff's 103 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
Wolff had a 355-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
