Matthew NeSmith shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 27th at 8 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, NeSmith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, NeSmith got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, NeSmith's 170 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, NeSmith's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, NeSmith hit his 103 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.