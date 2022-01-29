Martin Laird shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Martin Laird hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 47th at 5 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Laird's 172 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Laird hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Laird had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Laird hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Laird's 153 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

Laird got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Laird chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.