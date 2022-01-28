Marc Leishman shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Marc Leishman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Leishman's 144 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Leishman chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Leishman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Leishman to 2 under for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Leishman to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Leishman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 225-yard par-3 11th, Leishman missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Leishman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Leishman hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.