Luke List shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Luke List hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, List had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 201-yard par-3 third, List missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left List to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, List's 139 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, List's tee shot went 157 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, List reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, List had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to even-par for the round.