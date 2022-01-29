-
Lanto Griffin shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lanto Griffin's nice tee shot and birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Lanto Griffin makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Lanto Griffin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.
At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Griffin hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Griffin got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Griffin to 3 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Griffin had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Griffin to 3 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.
