Kevin Tway finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kevin Tway hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 47th at 5 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 201-yard par-3 third, Tway hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Tway to even-par for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Tway got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Tway chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to even for the round.
