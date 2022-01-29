-
-
Kevin Streelman shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 28, 2022
Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 38th at 6 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
Streelman his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Streelman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Streelman hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to even for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
Streelman stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 177-yard par-3 eighth. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.
-
-