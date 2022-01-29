-
-
Kevin Chappell shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 28, 2022
-
Highlights
Kevin Chappell's nice tee shot sets up birdie at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Kevin Chappell makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
Kevin Chappell hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 67th at 2 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.
-
-