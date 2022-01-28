-
Keegan Bradley rebounds from poor front in third round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Bradley finished his day tied for 47th at 5 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Keegan Bradley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Keegan Bradley to 1 over for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Bradley's 114 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bradley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Bradley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Bradley had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.
