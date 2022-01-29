-
-
Justin Thomas shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 28, 2022
-
Highlights
Justin Thomas' approach to set up back-to-back birdies at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-4 4th hole.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Thomas hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 5th at 12 under with Sungjae Im and Cameron Tringale; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Thomas's 131 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Thomas at 1 under for the round.
Thomas got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even for the round.
-
-