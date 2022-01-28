-
Justin Rose putts well in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Rose's near ace leads to birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Rose hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 second, Justin Rose's 118 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Justin Rose to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rose had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rose to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Rose's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.
Rose got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 3 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 3 under for the round.
