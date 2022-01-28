Joseph Bramlett rebounds from poor front in third round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Joseph Bramlett hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Bramlett finished his day tied for 38th at 6 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.

Joseph Bramlett got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Joseph Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Bramlett got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Bramlett at 1 under for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to even-par for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.