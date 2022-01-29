-
Jon Rahm shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm's nice approach sets up birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Jon Rahm hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 3rd at 13 under with Aaron Rai; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a 317 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Rahm chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Rahm at 2 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Rahm had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rahm to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Rahm had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.
