Joaquin Niemann comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Joaquin Niemann hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Niemann finished his day tied for 27th at 8 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Joaquin Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Joaquin Niemann to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 201-yard par-3 third green, Niemann suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Niemann at 1 over for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 2 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Niemann chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Niemann had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Niemann's tee shot went 149 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.