  • Joaquin Niemann comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on No. 18 at Farmers

    In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.