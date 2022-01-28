  • Jimmy Walker shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Jimmy Walker makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Jimmy Walker rolls in 12-footer for birdie at Farmers

    In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Jimmy Walker makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.