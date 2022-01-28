Jimmy Walker shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Jimmy Walker hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 27th at 8 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Walker had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Walker's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Walker chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Walker chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Walker's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Walker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.