Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas hits nice tee ball and birdies at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jhonattan Vegas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 47th at 5 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
Vegas got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 third, Vegas's tee shot went 146 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Vegas's 137 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to even for the round.
After a 343 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Vegas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
