  • Jason Day shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Day makes birdie on No. 18 at Farmers

    In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.