-
-
Jason Day shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 28, 2022
-
Highlights
Jason Day makes birdie on No. 18 at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 1st at 14 under with Will Zalatoris; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Day's 170 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Day hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Day to 1 under for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Day chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Day hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Day had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Day to 5 under for the round.
-
-