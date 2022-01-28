-
J.J. Spaun putts well in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
J.J. Spaun hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his day tied for 38th at 6 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th, J.J. Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving J.J. Spaun to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Spaun had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to even for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Spaun's 173 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 third, Spaun's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Spaun hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
