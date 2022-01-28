-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on No. 18 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 57th at 4 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 201-yard par-3 third, Matsuyama's tee shot went 133 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
