-
-
Hank Lebioda finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 28, 2022
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Hank Lebioda hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
Lebioda got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Lebioda got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lebioda to 2 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lebioda hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.
-
-