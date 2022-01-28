  • Greyson Sigg shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Greyson Sigg makes a 17-foot putt for birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Greyson Sigg's 17-foot birdie putt at Farmers

