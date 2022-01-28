Greyson Sigg shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Greyson Sigg hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 57th at 4 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 11th green, Sigg suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sigg at 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Sigg's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Sigg had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to even-par for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Sigg's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 2 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Sigg hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Sigg chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.

Sigg missed the green on his first shot on the 177-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Sigg to even for the round.