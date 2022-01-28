Gary Woodland shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Gary Woodland hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Woodland's 125 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Woodland tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 34 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Woodland at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Woodland had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Woodland's 130 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Woodland hit an approach shot from 240 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Woodland's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.