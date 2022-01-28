  • Francesco Molinari shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Francesco Molinari makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Francesco Molinari's fairway bunker approach and birdie at Farmers

