Francesco Molinari shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Francesco Molinari's fairway bunker approach and birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Francesco Molinari makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Francesco Molinari hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 47th at 5 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Molinari hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Molinari's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Molinari got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to even-par for the round.
At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Molinari got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Molinari to 2 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Molinari chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.
