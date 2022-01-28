Dustin Johnson shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Dustin Johnson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Johnson had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Johnson's 147 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.