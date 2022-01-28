Doug Ghim rebounds from poor front in third round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Doug Ghim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Ghim finished his day tied for 38th at 6 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.

Doug Ghim got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Doug Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Ghim's tee shot went 145 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Ghim chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Ghim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Ghim's 128 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Ghim had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.