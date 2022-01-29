-
Doc Redman shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doc Redman's tee shot to 5 feet and birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Doc Redman makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
Doc Redman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a 318 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Redman chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Redman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, Redman missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Redman to even-par for the round.
