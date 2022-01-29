David Lipsky shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

David Lipsky hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Lipsky hit his 104 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, Lipsky missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lipsky to even-par for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to even for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 2 over for the round.